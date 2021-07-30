HRT Financial LP Makes New $240,000 Investment in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 140,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 20,928 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,660,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 770,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,332,000 after purchasing an additional 360,721 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CORT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $161,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $554,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.72. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 29.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

