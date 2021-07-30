Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 623,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 65,220 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blucora were worth $10,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCOR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Blucora by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,206,000 after purchasing an additional 528,282 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blucora in the fourth quarter valued at $7,487,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 977,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 225,339 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Blucora by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Blucora in the 1st quarter worth about $3,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Blucora alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BCOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blucora in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blucora from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOR opened at $17.01 on Friday. Blucora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,701.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.07.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Blucora’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Blucora Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.