Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) versus Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.3% of Atomera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of Amkor Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Atomera shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.9% of Amkor Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Atomera has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atomera and Amkor Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atomera N/A -50.84% -47.81% Amkor Technology 8.51% 19.79% 9.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atomera and Amkor Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atomera $60,000.00 6,944.97 -$14.88 million N/A N/A Amkor Technology $5.05 billion 1.18 $338.14 million N/A N/A

Amkor Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Atomera.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Atomera and Amkor Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atomera 0 0 1 0 3.00 Amkor Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50

Atomera currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.04%. Amkor Technology has a consensus target price of $15.67, indicating a potential downside of 36.03%. Given Atomera’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Atomera is more favorable than Amkor Technology.

Summary

Amkor Technology beats Atomera on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors. Its customers include foundries, integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and electronic design automation companies. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

