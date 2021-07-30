Comparing Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) & LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) and LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Covalon Technologies and LifeStance Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covalon Technologies -7.12% -19.63% -5.22% LifeStance Health Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Covalon Technologies and LifeStance Health Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covalon Technologies $19.19 million 2.05 -$5.17 million N/A N/A LifeStance Health Group $265.56 million 33.01 -$13.13 million N/A N/A

Covalon Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LifeStance Health Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Covalon Technologies and LifeStance Health Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Covalon Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A LifeStance Health Group 0 1 5 0 2.83

LifeStance Health Group has a consensus target price of $33.40, suggesting a potential upside of 42.37%. Given LifeStance Health Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LifeStance Health Group is more favorable than Covalon Technologies.

Summary

LifeStance Health Group beats Covalon Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Covalon Technologies

Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of patent-protected medical products. It focuses on the wound care, infection management, and surgical procedures. The firm sells its products under the brand name Covalon. Its products categories include advanced wound care, vascular access, perioperative care, moisture barriers and urology. The company was founded by Valerio DiTizio, William Jackson and Frank DiCosmo on April 28, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy. It treats a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. The company offers patients care virtually through its online delivery platform or in-person at its centers. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

