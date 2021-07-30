Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

SHLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $322,645.82.

Shares of SHLS opened at $28.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.94. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

