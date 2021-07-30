Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Rating Reiterated by Craig Hallum

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 97.37% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently commented on RESN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Resonant in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.65.
NASDAQ:RESN opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Resonant has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $8.33.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Resonant by 40.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Resonant by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Resonant by 16.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Resonant by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Resonant by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.
About Resonant
Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.
