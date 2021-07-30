Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Rating Reiterated by Craig Hallum

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 97.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RESN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Resonant in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.65.

NASDAQ:RESN opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Resonant has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $8.33.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative net margin of 906.70% and a negative return on equity of 129.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Resonant will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Resonant by 40.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Resonant by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Resonant by 16.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Resonant by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Resonant by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

