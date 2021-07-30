GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 318.8% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,208,432,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS GNCP opened at $0.00 on Friday. GNCC Capital has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.
GNCC Capital Company Profile
Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?
Receive News & Ratings for GNCC Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GNCC Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.