First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Up 306.6% in July

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, an increase of 306.6% from the June 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 125.7% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period.

Shares of FMHI opened at $56.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.30. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $57.76.

