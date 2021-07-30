Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 35,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 579,645 shares.The stock last traded at $8.04 and had previously closed at $7.26.

DAO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of -0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.75.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Youdao, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Youdao in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Youdao by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,628,000 after buying an additional 94,664 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Youdao by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Youdao by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,171,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,072,000 after buying an additional 11,877 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Youdao in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,659,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

