Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Down 3.8%

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s share price was down 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.15 and last traded at $13.15. Approximately 3,085 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 347,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TBPH shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Theravance Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $859.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 390.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 94,617 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 59.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 56,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,954 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $290,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $840,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.