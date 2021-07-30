111 (NASDAQ:YI) Trading 11.1% Higher

Shares of 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) traded up 11.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.26 and last traded at $6.22. 984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 733,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Separately, assumed coverage on 111 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $500.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $396.04 million during the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 109.55% and a negative net margin of 5.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of 111 during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in 111 during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in 111 during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in 111 during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in 111 by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

About 111 (NASDAQ:YI)

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

