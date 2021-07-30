Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Shares Down 6.1%

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)’s stock price traded down 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.04 and last traded at $53.02. 13,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 626,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.46.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.91 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.22.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -127.66%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 14.6% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 29,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 17.6% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 3.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 19.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 113.2% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.