Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar Purchases 10,217 Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Stock

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 10,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $20,536.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 4,204 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $8,660.24.

Shares of ARC opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.14. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.41.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

