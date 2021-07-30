Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Transcat from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Sidoti raised shares of Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Transcat from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Transcat from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

TRNS stock opened at $61.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Transcat has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $65.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.34.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Transcat will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig D. Cairns acquired 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,237.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $2,799,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,814,897.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Transcat by 436.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 624,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,665,000 after purchasing an additional 508,379 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Transcat in the first quarter worth $7,232,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Transcat in the first quarter worth $6,450,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 29.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 442,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,710,000 after acquiring an additional 101,250 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 11.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 815,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,026,000 after acquiring an additional 84,392 shares during the period. 68.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

