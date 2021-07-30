Milton C. Ault III Acquires 5,000 Shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Alzamend Neuro stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $33.55.
Alzamend Neuro Company Profile
