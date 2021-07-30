Milton C. Ault III Acquires 5,000 Shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alzamend Neuro stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $33.55.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

