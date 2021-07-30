ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CEO Acquires $20,536.17 in Stock

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 10,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $20,536.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,099,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,951.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 4,204 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $8,660.24.

ARC Document Solutions stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.14. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $2.69.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.96%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARC. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 256.9% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 779,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 561,328 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 284.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 209,778 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 36,676.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 164,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 163,943 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,160,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 110,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

