United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UMC. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

NYSE:UMC opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40. United Microelectronics has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 70,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 99,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 36,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

