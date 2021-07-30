Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 88.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 233,556 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The Macerich were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAC. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 865.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 150.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 100,920.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

In other The Macerich news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,730.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAC opened at $16.69 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The company had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAC. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.58.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

