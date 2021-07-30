Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Arch Capital Group worth $8,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,666,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,368,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,262,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $815,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,709 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 129.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,200,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,956 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,482,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,120,000 after acquiring an additional 485,575 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $146,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $38.50 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $41.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.83. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $1,207,090.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,033,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $1,481,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,289.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,015. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

