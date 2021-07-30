Insider Selling: Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Sells 597 Shares of Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $36,417.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NEM opened at $62.72 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Newmont by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC grew its position in Newmont by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

