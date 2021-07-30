salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Sells $37,448.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joe Allanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Joe Allanson sold 153 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $37,976.13.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20.

NYSE:CRM opened at $244.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.37 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.78. The stock has a market cap of $225.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 393,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $87,493,000 after buying an additional 116,411 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 70,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

