salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Sells $37,448.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Joe Allanson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 23rd, Joe Allanson sold 153 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $37,976.13.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20.
NYSE:CRM opened at $244.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.37 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.78. The stock has a market cap of $225.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 393,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $87,493,000 after buying an additional 116,411 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 70,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
