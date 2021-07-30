Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $157,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,447,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,455,205.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,282 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $253,505.50.

On Monday, June 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,358 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $23,004.52.

On Monday, June 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,040 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $170,404.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,558 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $49,574.04.

On Monday, June 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $387,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 61,326 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $1,152,315.54.

On Saturday, May 29th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,495 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $47,280.25.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 24,447 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $464,004.06.

On Monday, May 24th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,694 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $260,186.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,078 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $40,126.18.

LEGH opened at $17.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $418.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $20.18.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.25 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 20.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 17,855 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEGH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.