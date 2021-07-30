Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 99.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,368,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,265,000 after buying an additional 122,535 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 271,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,475,000 after buying an additional 150,862 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 15,848 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 127,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after buying an additional 31,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 143,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ stock opened at $75.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $54.78 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.12.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

