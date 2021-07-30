Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 103,541 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 99.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 103,541 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $9,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 690.7% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $50.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.87. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.28.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 44.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

