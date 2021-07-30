Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 218.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,217,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,183,000 after purchasing an additional 359,970 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,557,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000,000 after purchasing an additional 120,244 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,357,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,588,000 after purchasing an additional 302,434 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 2.57. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $32.80.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $62,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

