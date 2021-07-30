Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 3,190.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Rambus were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rambus by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Rambus by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Rambus by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rambus by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rambus alerts:

RMBS opened at $23.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -71.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.78. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $23.97.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.17 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $37,541.91. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.