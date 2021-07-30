Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 361 Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITM. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 807,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,388,000 after purchasing an additional 150,782 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 47.0% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 437,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,439,000 after purchasing an additional 140,047 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,282,000 after purchasing an additional 118,502 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 921,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,234,000 after acquiring an additional 112,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,226,000.

NYSEARCA ITM opened at $52.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.92. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $50.87 and a 1 year high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

