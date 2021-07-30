Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Inc. is a provider of asset management and other services to companies within the hospitality industry. It is focused on managing real estate, hospitality, and securities platforms. The Company serves as the advisor to two real estate investment trusts, namely Ashford Hospitality Trust (Ashford Trust) and Ashford Hospitality Prime (Ashford Prime). Ashford Trust is focused on investing in the hospitality industry primarily within the United States. Ashford Prime invests in high RevPAR full-service and urban select-service hotels and resorts. Ashford Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

AINC stock opened at $18.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07. Ashford has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $28.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.64.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $63.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.31 million. Ashford had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ashford will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashford in the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashford by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 41,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

