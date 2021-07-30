Craig Phillips Sells 3,300 Shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Stock

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Director Craig Phillips sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $49,599.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Craig Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Craig Phillips sold 614 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $9,210.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Craig Phillips sold 8,026 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $124,001.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $15.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $333.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.32. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.23 million. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This is a positive change from Lifetime Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 13.8% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,839,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,028,000 after purchasing an additional 223,529 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,275,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 943,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after purchasing an additional 45,824 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 615,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 31,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 66,112 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

