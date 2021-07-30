Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub Acquires 5,000 Shares

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $79,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.59 per share, for a total transaction of $77,950.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,950.00.

On Monday, June 28th, David Golub acquired 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.59 per share, for a total transaction of $155,900.00.

On Friday, May 28th, David Golub acquired 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $63,120.00.

On Friday, June 4th, David Golub acquired 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $64,240.00.

On Friday, June 25th, David Golub bought 1,250,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, David Golub bought 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $159,500.00.

On Friday, July 9th, David Golub bought 4,944 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $77,966.88.

On Tuesday, July 6th, David Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $78,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, David Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $77,850.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.75. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 68.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 20,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 40.6% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 236,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 68,122 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 0.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 318,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $659,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $798,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GBDC shares. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

