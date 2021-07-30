Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 12,409 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,672 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Matson worth $13,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Matson by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,573,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $505,178,000 after acquiring an additional 452,163 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter valued at $11,225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,825,000 after acquiring an additional 54,310 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matson by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 51,984 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Matson by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,287 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 31,139 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Matson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other Matson news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $166,375.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 78,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $333,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,966,819.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,732 shares of company stock worth $2,426,657. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MATX opened at $65.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 29.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Matson’s payout ratio is 20.72%.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

