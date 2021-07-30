Hoylecohen LLC Purchases 800 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $395,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $75.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of -150.16, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 93.53%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

