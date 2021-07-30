Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 70.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,051 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $6,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GMF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth $149,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth $230,000.

GMF stock opened at $125.53 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $106.60 and a 1-year high of $146.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.94.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

