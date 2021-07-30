AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 126,179 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 85.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 126,179 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAR. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $85.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.50. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $95.10.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at $720,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

CAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

