Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,883 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $14,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,674,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,927,000 after acquiring an additional 644,039 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 639.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,075,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118,242 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 46.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,982,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,574 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 415.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,559 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 12.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,480,000 after acquiring an additional 208,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Magnite news, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $49,102.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,791.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $471,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 289,226 shares of company stock worth $8,008,965. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $31.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.92 and a beta of 2.38. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

