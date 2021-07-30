Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $14.28 Million Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,878,922 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 91,749 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $14,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 151,494,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $922,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32,386,503 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 47,474,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,797,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397,697 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,519,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,457,000 after purchasing an additional 268,607 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,728,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907,703 shares during the period. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.0029 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

