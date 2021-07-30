Hoylecohen LLC Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in PayPal by 368.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.11.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at $69,205,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,042 shares of company stock worth $9,280,999. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $283.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.65 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.