Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) and Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Critical Contrast

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) and Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lordstown Motors and Tata Motors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lordstown Motors N/A N/A -$124.05 million ($1.04) -5.96 Tata Motors $33.65 billion 0.36 -$1.95 billion ($0.06) -330.33

Lordstown Motors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tata Motors. Tata Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lordstown Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lordstown Motors and Tata Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lordstown Motors N/A -49.53% -31.46% Tata Motors -5.33% 0.59% 0.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.4% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Tata Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Lordstown Motors has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tata Motors has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lordstown Motors and Tata Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lordstown Motors 5 3 1 0 1.56 Tata Motors 0 4 0 0 2.00

Lordstown Motors currently has a consensus price target of $13.89, indicating a potential upside of 124.01%. Given Lordstown Motors’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lordstown Motors is more favorable than Tata Motors.

Summary

Lordstown Motors beats Tata Motors on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. The company also provides fully built solutions for applications, such as garbage compactors, containers, tankers, reefers, and diesel bowser, as well as electric vehicles. In addition, it offers information technology services, machine tools, and factory automation solutions; vehicle financing services; and engines for industrial and marine applications. The company provides its products under the Tata, Daewoo, Fiat, Jaguar, and Land Rover brands. It operates in India, China, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company Limited and changed its name to Tata Motors Limited in July 2003. Tata Motors Limited was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

