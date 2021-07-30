Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Stock Position Decreased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,269 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $68.07 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $71.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.831 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

