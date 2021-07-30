Avista (NYSE:AVA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sidoti reiterated a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $43.35 on Monday. Avista has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.13 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

In other Avista news, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $26,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $451,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 136,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,375 shares of company stock worth $919,357. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Avista by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avista by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 688,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,624,000 after purchasing an additional 20,052 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Avista by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 164,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Avista by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Avista by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 48,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

