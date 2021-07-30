MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

MDWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MediWound by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in MediWound in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. 17.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MediWound stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18. MediWound has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $6.22.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 125.38% and a negative net margin of 41.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MediWound will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

