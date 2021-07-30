GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

GSKY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ GSKY opened at $6.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.78.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that GreenSky will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the first quarter worth about $740,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the first quarter worth about $2,855,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the first quarter worth about $543,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of GreenSky by 335.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 108,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of GreenSky by 63.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

