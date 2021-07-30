GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.
GSKY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ GSKY opened at $6.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.78.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the first quarter worth about $740,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the first quarter worth about $2,855,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the first quarter worth about $543,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of GreenSky by 335.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 108,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of GreenSky by 63.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.
GreenSky Company Profile
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
