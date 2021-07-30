Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

Several analysts have commented on MRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market cap of $774.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,779.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $30,591.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,325.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $57,838.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,797.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,423 shares of company stock worth $826,342. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 299.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 215,571 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,043,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,877,000 after purchasing an additional 121,100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.