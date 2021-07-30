Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Medpace Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Medpace in a report released on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will earn $4.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MEDP. Truist upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $175.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.44. Medpace has a 12-month low of $105.48 and a 12-month high of $196.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.47, for a total transaction of $2,759,977.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $3,421,607.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,799 shares of company stock valued at $46,473,731. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Medpace by 88.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

