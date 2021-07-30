Pentair (NYSE:PNR) PT Raised to $95.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $87.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.21.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $72.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.47. Pentair has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $72.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,651,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,764,000 after purchasing an additional 261,154 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,543,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,086,000 after purchasing an additional 207,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,538 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,811,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,217,000 after purchasing an additional 155,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,726,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,920,000 after purchasing an additional 22,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

