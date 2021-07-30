Stifel Financial Corp Buys Shares of 1,755 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CRV LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $1,148,291,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 218.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,969,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,936 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,668,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at $125,754,000. Finally, Himension Fund bought a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,885,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $178.06 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09. The stock has a market cap of $58.02 billion and a PE ratio of -24.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.94.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.62 million. DoorDash’s revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $1,058,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,272,222 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,173,954 over the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DASH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.33.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

