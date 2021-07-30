C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) PT Lowered to $87.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $93.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHRW. Citigroup decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.35.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $89.23 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.