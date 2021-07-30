Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Insider Sells $418,500.00 in Stock

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) insider Richard A. Miller sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $418,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jupiter Wellness stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $8.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the first quarter worth $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the first quarter worth $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the first quarter worth $128,000.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for use in the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

