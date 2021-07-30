Stifel Financial Corp Invests $218,000 in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth $464,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth $2,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $68.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -379.59 and a beta of 1.01. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.27 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.68.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

In other Schrödinger news, Director Rosana Kapeller-Libermann sold 1,000 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 30,000 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $2,008,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 981,903 shares of company stock worth $71,408,709 in the last three months.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

