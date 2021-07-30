Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst B. King now expects that the bank will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $38.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.61. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 35.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

